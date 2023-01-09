Thunderbolts: Stranger Things star Sadie Sink rumored for MCU debut

The MCU is rumored to be getting a new star in its Thunderbolts line-up: Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink.

The Thunderbolts movie, which is set to be Marvel‘s response to DC‘s Suicide Squad films, is garnering more and more hype every moment.

The film will feature a bunch of Marvel’s beloved anti-heroes, from Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova. Other cast members include Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Julia Louis Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

And now, one star of the film, David Harbour – known for playing Red Guardian in Black Widow – will be joined by a fellow Stranger Things actor, as Sadie Sink will reportedly make her MCU debut in the Thunderbolts film.

Is Sadie Sink joining the MCU in Thunderbolts?

Recently, the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit moderator team released a rumor from one of their “trusted sources” that claimed Marvel was planning to introduce the character of Songbird in their upcoming Thunderbolts movie.

Not only that, but according to the site, “Sadie Sink [is] being looked at for the role.” While this has yet to be officially confirmed, it’s certainly not uncommon for Marvel to bring in big actors to play debuting characters, and Sadie Sink’s stardom is only growing by the day. In fact, in November of last year Sink was already rumored to be involved in an undisclosed MCU role, so this could very well be it.

If these rumors are true, this would make her the third icon from the popular Netflix horror franchise to join the MCU, after Shawn Levy and David Harbour.

Who is Songbird?

Songbird, who’s real name is Mellissa Gold, is an antihero known for her distinctive streaked hairstyle and sonic powers.

This super-being has a typically tragic backstory, suffering through a jailed mother and alcoholic father. But her powers – which she gained from special apparatus – are certainly intriguing, with her voice being her sonic weapon, which she uses for echo location and hypnotizing her opponents. Furthermore, she can even make solid constructs out of sound.

While nothing is confirmed, as Thunderbolts is still early in development, there’s obviously plenty of good actors and characters coming our way for Phase 5 of the MCU.

Thunderbolts is set to premiere in cinemas on July 26, 2024. Find out more about the movie here.