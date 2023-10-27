The Worst of Evil ending explained: What happens to Gi-cheul, Jun-mo & Eui-jeonng

After 12 episodes, The Worst of Evil met its finale with events that left fans heartbroken and the main characters left to pick up the pieces of lies, deceit, and love – with an ending that had many shedding tears.

Jun-mo (Ji Jang-wook) is closer than ever to Gi-cheul (Wi Ha-joon), and so is Eui-jeong (Im Se-mi). The undercover married couple has the crime boss wrapped around their fingers without him knowing. But both Jun-mo and Eui-jeong fear how they will move on with their lives after the mission. As the Disney+ K-drama gets more complex, Jun-mo accompanies Gi-cheul on his first “fishing” outing to retrieve the drugs from the Chinese suppliers to give to the Japanese.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the eleventh episode of the K-drama, Gi-cheul is betrayed by the men closest to him, as Jun-mo and Eui-jeong’s identities are in jeopardy. Min-goo (Yoo Kyung-ho), the cop, has discovered Do-hyun (Ji Seung-hyun) isn’t Jun-mo and tells Jong-ryul (Lee Shin-ki). Meanwhile, the police are closing in on Gi-cheul.

The Worst of Evil Episode 12 is the beginning of the end as everyone’s secrets are revealed, leading to a tragedy that will break fans’ hearts. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

The Worst of Evil Episode 12 has Min-goo work with Gi-cheul’s men

Wanting to take over the drug business after feeling betrayed by Gi-cheul, Jung-bae takes over the Union and works with Min-goo to have him arrested.

Article continues after ad

Do-hyun is taken to the hospital as police arrive to arrest Jong-ryul. While Jun-mo returns to the Union to check on Gi-cheul, Do-hyun dies from his injuries. Unknown to him, Jung-bae made a deal with Min-goo to arrest Gi-cheul for narcotics possession. As he’s arrested, Gi-chuel is dismayed that Eui-jeong is present to see him that way. Angered by what’s happened, Jun-mo rams the police car and escapes with him to a hideaway location.

Article continues after ad

Chang-sik (Lee Jeong-heon) devises a plan to get Jung-bae (Lim Seong-jae) to have no choice but to contact Oyama, the Japanese buyer. He has all known dealers and buyers arrested. Kang-san later demands to Jung-bae that he needs to be paid for Hae-ryun’s (Bibi) drug products, asking to meet her in person. As requested by Jun-mo, she willingly gives up the information about the Japanese buyer.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Min-goo learns Do-hyun was only pretending to be Jun-mo and tells Hae-ryun. It’s important to remember that while undercover, Jun-mo’s alias is Seung-ho. No one knows his real name. She asks Jun-mo if he ever really loved her and if she should stay or leave Korea. He tells her the truth. Moved by his honesty, she doesn’t stay mad and decides to kill Min-goo before fleeing.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Worst of Evil Episode 12 ending has death and moving on

While on one last drug trade, Jun-mo’s mission is coming to an end, and reveals himself as a police officer to Gi-cheul, later leading to Gi-cheul’s death.

Jun-mo and Gi-cheul return to the ports for the drug deal. But Jun-mo has already planned to arrest everyone involved in Korea, China, and Japan. While in the car, Jun-mo handcuffs Gi-cheul to the steering wheel and reveals himself, breaking Gi-chuel’s heart. At the same time, the Chinese factory is raised by police, the Japanese cops arrest Oyama, and the Korean police arrest everyone at the Union.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What happens to Gi-cheul? Despite handcuffing him to the steering wheel, Jun-mo purposely leaves the car keys and handcuff keys for him to escape. The mission is now over and Eui-jeong and Jun-mo move on with their lives, questioning what will happen to their relationship. They arrive home and find Gi-cheul waiting for them.

He learns they are married and betrayed him from the start. He berates Eui-jeong for making him believe they were in love and what she did is considered a sin. Despite knowing the pain she has caused, she tells Gi-cheul she’s okay living with the guilt. Wanting her to feel more pain, Gi-chuel points the gun at himself wanting to die by suicide. Jun-mo beats him to it and shoots him in the chest to save his wife from more pain and trauma.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite their mission of lies and deceit, both characters truly came to love and care for Gi-cheul in some way. Gi-cheul was a DJ turned drug boss who found a new brotherly friendship in Jun-mo and believed he could leave it all behind after falling head over heels again for his first love – all to be betrayed in the end.

The Worst of Evil’s ending jumps to some time later as Jun-mo accepts his award and promotion while saluting Do-hyung’s memorial photo with his widowed wife receiving his award. The K-drama ends with Jun-mo and Eui-jeong feeling the after effects of what happened and Jun-mo visiting Gi-cheul’s grave.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can read more K-drama news here, A Time Called You ending explained here, Doona! ending explained here, and Song of Bandits ending explained here.