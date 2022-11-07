The Watcher and Monster Season 2 announced by Netflix 

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Netflix has officially announced The Watcher Season 2, along with the renewal of Monster as an anthology series – but it won’t follow Jeffrey Dahmer.

After achieving global, chart-topping success with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy released The Watcher on Netflix, based on a horrifying true story.

The series went straight to number on the streaming platform’s charts across the world, racking up more than 125 million hours viewed after just one week.

While viewers have complained about the ending, it seems Murphy has been listening – The Watcher is returning for Season 2, along with Monster for a new story.

Netflix announces The Watcher and Monster Season 2

In a tweet, Netflix wrote: “Following the record-breaking success of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan will create two more installments that will focus on other monstrous figures who have impacted society.

“A second season of The Watcher has also been greenlit!”

It’s unclear what will happen in Season 2 of The Watcher. The synopsis for the first season reads: “After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell.

“Ominous letters from someone calling themself ‘The Watcher’ are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.”

It also hasn’t been revealed which serial killers Murphy and Brennan will look to for inspiration in the next installments of Monster – however, many believe it will be John Wayne Gacy, who raped, tortured, and murdered at least 33 young men and boys between 1967 and 1978.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, said in a statement: “Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher.

“The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world.

“The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

There is no release date for The Watcher Season 2 or the next Monster series.