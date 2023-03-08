The Mandalorian: Who is Mandalore the Great?

Who is Mandalore the Great in The Mandalorian? In Season 3 Episode 2, Bo-Katan mentions the legend of the mysterious Mandalorian – but who are they?

In our review of the second episode, we called it a “return to form; action-packed and impressively staged, opening up the world of its titular gunslinger in intriguing ways.”

It follows Din and Grogu as they travel to the Mandalore, the thought-to-be-cursed homeworld of the show’s titular gunslinger. They fight monsters, explore caves, and face off against huge, water-dwelling beasts.

Near the end of the episode, Bo-Katan mentions Mandalore the Great, who seemingly tamed the Mythosaur who lived in the planet’s mines – let’s get into who they are.

Article continues after ad

Who is Mandalore the Great in The Mandalorian?

Mandalore the Great was the former leader of Mandalore, earlier leading the Mandalorians in fights against the Jedi.

They were first mentioned by the Armorer in Season 2, who tells Din: “The songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalore the Great, and an order of sorcerers called Jedi that fought with such powers.”

In the latest episode, Bo-Katan says the “skull signet was adopted and became the symbol of our planet” as a result of Mandalore the Great’s stories.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While little is known about the legendary figure in the show’s canon, some fans have speculated that they may be Disney-fied version of Mandalore the Ultimate, who led the Mandalorians in the Mandalorian Wars in the Star Wars Legends continuity.

Article continues after ad

These wars unfolded nearly 4,000 years before The Phantom Menace, with the Ultimate – also known as the Great Shadow Father – fighting to protect the ways of the Mandalorians in the wake of the Great Sith War.

“Mandalore took full advantage of the Galactic Republic‘s halfhearted efforts to oppose his aggression and personally led his forces as they invaded Republic territory,” the wiki reads.

“Under his command, the Neo-Crusaders nearly defeated the Republic during the Mandalorian Wars, and it was only through the leadership of the Jedi Knights Revan and Malak that the tide of the war was ultimately turned against Mandalore. Revan killed Mandalore in hand-to-hand combat near the end of the war.”

Article continues after ad

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episodes 1-2 are streaming now on Disney+. You can check out our other coverage of the show here.