The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – Release date, plot, cast & more

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is shaping up to be an epic animated journey set in the same universe as the larger Lord of the Rings films and books. For those who love the fantasy franchise, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming animated film.

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most iconic fantasy universes of all time. Author J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels have all been adapted into feature-length films, with all having been met with both critical acclaim as well as community adoration.

And while the franchise had been put to rest after the Hobbit trilogy, The Lord of Rings world was recently brought back on Amazon Prime, with new series The Rings of Power debuting on the streaming platform in 2022.

And while The Lord of the Rings may be best known for its spectacular live-action adaptations, the iconic Fantasy franchise is set to delve into the realm of animation. with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming animated film.

Contents:

Thankfully, The Lord of the Rings fans won’t have to wait too long to be able to dive into the animated adventure that is sure to be The War of the Rohirrim. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set to release on April 12, 2024.

The animated feature is being developed by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation. New Line Cinema being the same company that worked on the original The Lord of The Rings trilogy back in the early 2000s.

The War of the Rohirrim plot: What is the animated movie going to be about?

Amazon Studios The Lord of the Rings is one of the most beloved fantasy worlds of all time.

One of the things that sets The Lord of the Rings apart from other fantasy worlds is the deep level of history and lore that surrounds the original story. As such, The War of Rohirrim will take place over two hundred years before Frodo’s journey to destroy the One Ring.

The War of the Rohirrim will tell the story of Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan who created and defended Helm’s Deep against the Dunlending attackers. Fans of the original trilogy may recognize the name of the location of Helm’s Deep as being the main stronghold featured throughout The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

The War of the Rohirrim characters: Who will be in the animated movie?

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set to have some big names – or should we say voices – attached and in the film, many that audiences are likely to recognize right away. While the whole cast is yet to be confirmed, here’s a list of all the actors who have been announced for The War of the Rohirrim:

Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand

Luke Pasqualino as Wulf

Shaun Dooley as Freca

Laurence Ubong Williams as Fréaláf

Gaia Wise as Hera Hammerhand

It was also recently revealed that Mirando Otto – best known for playing the role of Eowyn in The Two Towers and Return of the King – will reprise her role for the movie and will serve as the narrator.

Be sure to check back in with this section as we update it with the latest and newest casting announcements.

Does The War of the Rohirrim have a trailer?

So far there is yet to be a trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. However, we’ll be sure to put the trailer straight in this section when one is unveiled.

