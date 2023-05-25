The Little Mermaid live-action remake: Is there a post-credits scene?

The Little Mermaid 2023 remake takes you under the sea, but should you stay there until after the credits? Meaning, is there a post-credits scene?

As of late, Disney has been re-imagining many of their most famous animated films and transferring them into the live-action world. From Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, to Aladdin, The Little Mermaid is the next classic to be given the live-action treatment.

The original first came out in 1989, became a massive hit, and is now one of the most beloved animated films of all time. So naturally, audiences will be piling in to see the live-action remake, which we encourage in our review of the film.

Article continues after ad

But in the age of Marvel movies, we all now expect films to have a post-credits stint, often to tease another film or two. And considering Marvel and The Little Mermaid are both Disney properties, you may be even more inclined to expect this. So, does The Little Mermaid have a post-credits scene? Well, read on, and we’ll explain.

Does The Little Mermaid have a post-credits scene?

No, the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid does not have a post-credits scene, so don’t feel compelled to sit through all of the credits.

Article continues after ad

However, you may feel compelled to stay seated regardless, as the credits feature the song “Under the Sea” sung by Daveed Diggs and Halle Bailey, who play Sebastian and Ariel respectfully. This song number is one of the best parts of the movie, so it’s great that it gets brought back for the end.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can even listen to the audio of the song below, if you want a taste of it:

The credits once again bring you back under the sea, and multiple sea creatures and props from the movie float by as the names of the starring actors shoot past. So while there’s no extra clips and footage, the credits are still a good Disneyfied time.

Article continues after ad

The Little Mermaid is set to premiere in cinemas on May 26. To read more of our Little Mermaid coverage, click here.