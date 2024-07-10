The Last of Us Season 2 fans blast Ellie’s “cheap” leaked tattoo

The Last of Us fans have blasted Ellie’s iconic tattoo design for looking “cheap” as new leaked photos from season 2 emerge.

The Last of Us season 2 is currently filming, with fans eagerly awaiting the next entry in the hit series. While season 1 largely adapted the events of the first game, the second season will follow The Last of Us Part II and focus more closely on Bella Ramsey’s Ellie.

In light of this shift in focus, fans have been hyper-critical of Ramsey’s casting as Ellie, many noting that she looks “too young” to now take on the role following the multi-year time jump between season one and two of the show.

Article continues after ad

While no official photos or trailers have been released yet, leaked set photos have begun cropping up online. Of these leaked photos, the images that have garnered the most attention are the ones that showcase Ellie’s tattoo.

Article continues after ad

In The Last of Us Part II, Ellie tries to cover her bite mark first with a chemical burn and later, by getting her ex-girlfriend Cat to tattoo over the area.

The design has become synonymous with the character, fans of the franchise often getting into tattooed themselves to pay homage to Ellie and the series.

Safe to say, the internet has lots of opinions about how HBO has decided to bring Ellie’s tattoo to life for Season 2, some even calling the design “cheap.”

Article continues after ad

Others have also stated that HBO “couldn’t even get the tattoo right” and that it looks like an “Ellie cosplay.”

And while fans almost unanimously agree that the design of the tattoo is not what they had hoped for, many have also pointed out that this does not reflect Ramsey’s role as Ellie.

“You know… I get certain things like the tattoo. What I don’t get is hating on the actor, I particularly think Bella Is doing fantastic portraying Ellie. Just because it’s not perfect, doesn’t mean you can attack someone’s appearance,” wrote another X user.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Season 2 of The Last of Us is set to release sometime in 2025, however, an exact date is yet to be confirmed.