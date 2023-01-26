The Last of Us Episode 3: HBO drops new images of Bill & Frank episode

HBO has shared new images from The Last of Us Episode 3, the highly-anticipated installment set to follow the story of Bill and Frank.

So far, so perfect in HBO’s video game adaptation. For fans of the game, the first episode was a flawless take on the source material’s harrowing, infamous opener, while the second chapter honed in on the horror and suspense… especially with the Clickers.

Episode 3 is set to be a big one, following Nick Offerman’s Bill and Murray Bartlett’s Frank. In early reactions, critics and fans hailed it as the best episode of the series.

Ahead of its release this coming weekend, HBO has shared several images from the new episode, teasing what’s to come.

HBO shares The Last of Us Episode 3 images

We have attached all of the new images from The Last of Us Episode 3 below:































Episode 2 ended with Tess sacrificing herself after getting bitten by a Clicker in the museum. She had one final wish from Joel: take Ellie to Bill and Frank’s, and they’ll look after her.

In the game, Joel and Ellie visit Bill so they can get some help assembling a car. We don’t know much about Frank beyond him and Bill appearing to have been partners, with Frank leaving Bill’s town after an argument.

In the show, their story will be quite different, according to the creators. “Craig [Mazin] said, what if we told this whole other story, this thing that was hinted at in the game, this Bill and Frank relationship,” co-showrunner Neil Druckmann told Kakuchopurei.

“What if we fleshed that out and build a beautiful story of like the love these two felt for each other and like, we can jump around throughout the years in a way we couldn’t in the game because in the game, we’re always on Joel and Ellie’s perspective.”

In another interview with The New York Times, Druckmann said: “As awesome as that episode is, there are going to be fans who are upset by it.

“To me, the story we tell is authentic to the world. It’s authentic to the themes that we’re talking about.”

The Last of Us Episode 3 will be available to watch on January 29 in the US and January 30 in the UK. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.