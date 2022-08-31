The Last Jedi director is still hoping to make his spinoff Star Wars trilogy

Knives Out director Rian Johnson says he still wants to make his Star Wars trilogy after The Last Jedi, but scheduling issues have delayed his efforts.

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars movie – The Last Jedi – hit screens in 2017, and grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

That same year, Lucasfilm announced that Johnson would write a trilogy about all-new characters, and direct the first installment. But then he made Knives Out, which was a huge hit, that has now turned into a Netflix franchise.

While discussing the forthcoming sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Johnson spoke about the progress of the trilogy.

What did Rian Johnson say about his Star Wars trilogy?

Speaking to Empire about his proposed trilogy, Johnson said: “I’ve stayed close to [Lucasfilm President] Kathleen [Kennedy] and we get together often and talk about it. It’s just at this point a matter of schedule and when it can happen.

“It would break my heart if I were finished, if I couldn’t get back in that sandbox at some point.”

But with Lucasfilm planning Star Wars projects years in advance – and Johnson committed to making a third Knives Out movie for Netflix – the films won’t happen anytime soon.

What is Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy about?

When Lucasfilm made the trilogy announcement on starwars.com, they also revealed that the films wouldn’t be connected to the previous Episodes.

The press release stated: “In shepherding this new trilogy, which is separate from the episodic Skywalker saga, Johnson will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

Kathleen Kennedy added: “We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi. He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”