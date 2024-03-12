The Gentlemen soundtrack: All songs

Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix series is packed with style and substance – here’s everything you need to know about all the songs featured in The Gentlemen soundtrack.

Don’t be fooled – it’s not exactly the same as the movie – but Netflix’s The Gentlemen is already proving to be a banger addition to the streaming platform’s original content.

The series follows Eddie Halstead (Theo James), who inherits the family estate. He discovers that it’s home to an enormous weed empire, and its proprietors aren’t going anywhere.

While the gore and action onscreen is one thing, the soundtrack is equally as delicious – here’s everything you need to know about all songs featured in The Gentlemen.

The Gentlemen soundtrack and songs

We have broken down the soundtrack of The Gentlemen into individual episodes, so you can easily find the tracklist for each one.

Music was arranged and composed by Christopher Benstead, who has previously worked with director Guy Ritchie on projects including The Covenant and Wrath of Man.

The official soundtrack breakdown for The Gentlemen looks something like the below:

Episode 1

‘Old McDonald’ – Ella Fitzgerald

Episode 2

‘I Wish a Bitch Would’ – Delilah Bon

‘Oh Sh*t’ – The Pharcyde

Episode 3

‘Baddest MF’ – Zae

Episode 5

‘Ride or Die (Hard Mix)’ – HI-LO & Eli Brown

‘Starting Fires’ – Lazy Habits

Episode 7

‘Innocence’ – Gabriels

‘Woohaa’ – Kojey Radical

‘The Lost Soul’ – The Handsome Family

Episode 8

‘Nothing is Safe’ – clipping

It’s currently still unknown if we’ll see even more exceptional soundtrack choices, with no confirmed news of The Gentlemen Season 2.

Speaking to Dexerto about the potential of new episodes, Max Beesley, who plays Henry Collins, explained: “The experience was amazing. If it happens again, great, that would be wonderful. But I have no idea.”

Freddy Halstead actor Daniel Ings agreed: “We’ll see. I just want people to go into this one and enjoy themselves, have a blast. I think that’s what this show does.”

The Gentlemen TV series is streaming on Netflix now. Read our four-star review, check out our guide to the cast, and find out what other TV shows you should be streaming in March.