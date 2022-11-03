The Gentlemen 2 sequel series coming to Netflix with new lead

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

If you’ve been wanting The Gentlemen 2, get excited: a sequel series is coming to Netflix with a new lead star. It’s beautiful, beautiful… TV?

Guy Ritchie is best known for directing British gangster movies like Snatch, Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, and RocknRolla.

He’s branched out a bit over the course of his career, resulting in highs like Sherlock Holmes and The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and lows like Aladdin and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

The Gentlemen was a familiar return to form, and fans have been waiting eagerly on news of a sequel – the time has come, and there’s an extra bonus: it’s coming to Netflix as a series.

Netflix’s The Gentlemen 2 sequel series has a new lead star

Theo James, who recently went viral for his role in The White Lotus Season 2, is set to lead Netflix’s The Gentlemen show, as reported by Deadline.

The series, believed to be following the events of the 2019 movie, is set to kick off production next week.

“The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson,” the outlet wrote.

“Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

Mickey Pearson was played by Matthew McConaughey in the movie, but it’s not been confirmed if he’s returning the show – one would have to assume he is, albeit he’ll likely play a smaller part.

Ritchie has co-written the pilot’s script with Matthew Read and will also direct the first two episodes, while serving as an executive producer.

The Gentlemen series doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing.