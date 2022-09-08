The Boys creator tells abusive fans to “f**k off” and not watch the show

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has addressed the show’s toxic fandom, telling them to “f**k off” and not watch the show.

The Boys follows the bloody misadventures of Vought’s superheroes and the small-time crew who are brave enough to try and stop them. While one of the most thrilling comic book projects on the screen, its satire is razor-sharp, with Season 3 often targeting the far-right.

Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie January aka Starlight, recently responded to “misogynistic trolls” who took against her character in the recent season, despite her not being a villain in any shape or form.

Now, Kripke has clapped back at the so-called fans with a candid message: “F**k off.”

The Boys creator tells trolls to “f**k off” after abusing Erin Moriarty

Kripke shared a report regarding Moriarty’s post, tweeting: “Hi trolls! One, this is literally the opposite of the show’s fucking message.

“Two, you’re causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind. If you can’t be kind, then eat a bag of dicks, f**k off to the sun & don’t watch #TheBoys, we don’t want you.”

Moriarty shared an article discussing the “betrayal” of her by The Boys fans, writing in an Instagram post: “I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change & evolve mentally AND physically).”

“So with that I say: a) thank you to @butcherscanary b) this does break my heart – I’ve opened up a vein for this role and this kind of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that.

“I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

Several of her co-stars, including Antony Starr (Homelander) and Jack Quaid (Hughie), have supported her in the comments.