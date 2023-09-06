The Boy and the Heron: Release date, trailer & everything we know

Hayao Miyazaki returns to the big screen for one final time with the Boy and the Heron. Here is everything we know about the legendary filmmaker’s final project.

After years of working for Toei Animation and A-Pro, Hayao Miyazaki directed his first feature film, The Castle of Cagliostro, in 1979. That led the animator and filmmaker to co-found Studio Ghibli. Under his newly minted studio, Miyazaki went on to direct a string of memorable movies and established a reputation as one of the greatest animators of all time.

Article continues after ad

Spirited Away became the highest-grossing film in Japanese history and won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, while Howl’s Moving Castle and the Wind Rises received nominations. In 2013, Miyazaki announced his retirement from filmmaking, but The Boy and the Heron brought him back for a 12th and final time.

Article continues after ad

Studio Ghibli The Boy and the Heron releases on December 8 in the US.

The Boy and The Heron was released on July 14 in Japan but won’t come to the US until December 8.

Ghibli’s latest film comes at a perfect time, right before March’s Academy Awards. 2023 was a stacked year for animated films with heavy hitters like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Super Mario Bros., but the world-renowned artist is sure to make waves with his final project.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Boy and The Heron trailer

On September 6, GKIDS Films revealed the first trailer.

What is The Boy and the Heron about?

As described on GKIDS official website, Miyazaki’s final film is about: “A young boy named Mahito

yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning.”

Article continues after ad

The movie was also categorized as A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation in tribute to friendship.

That’s everything we know about The Boy and the Heron. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our upcoming movie coverage.