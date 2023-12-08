Does The Boy and the Heron have a post-credits scene?

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli have returned to cinemas with The Boy and the Heron – but does the new movie have a post-credits scene?

Disney may be the biggest powerhouse in movie animation, but Studio Ghibli is easily the most prestigious. Since 1984, the company has produced banger after banger, whether it’s My Neighbor Totoro, Grave of the Fireflies, Princess Mononoke, or Spirited Away.

With The Boy and the Heron, once said to be Miyazaki’s final film (we’re the foolish ones for believing it), they’ve done it again. After immense acclaim off the back of its Japanese release, it’s projected to topple Godzilla Minus One from the US box office over the coming weekend.

As fans flock to their nearest cinema to watch it, they’ll inevitably wonder (thanks to the plague of Marvel-brain) if there’s anything after the credits. Here’s what you should know.

Is there a post-credits scene in The Boy and the Heron?

No, there isn’t a post-credits scene in The Boy and the Heron.

Once upon a time, people sat through the credits to listen to the closing suite of the score and respect the hard work of the hundreds (if not thousands) whose efforts created the film you just watched. If you were lucky, you’d maybe get something fun at the end, like Ferris Bueller telling you to go home.

Starting with Iron Man, the MCU started dropping teases and cliffhangers for future projects. It was exciting… at first, but it’s forced a sense of obligation on moviegoers, and a recurring question for anything else they watch: is there a post-credits scene?

Much like other Studio Ghibli films, there’s nothing after the credits in The Boy and the Heron (there have been rumors of a “phantom ending” to Spirited Away, but no evidence has ever been uploaded online).

In our review of the new movie, we wrote: “If Hayao Miyazaki had the film equivalent of a Greatest Hits album, it would be The Boy and the Heron… even when he isn’t firing on all cylinders, his movies are still brilliant in their own right, never straying toward the realm of terrible.”

