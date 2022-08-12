The Batman 2 still awaiting greenlight

In spite of The Batman’s success at the global box office, a new report suggests that a sequel is far from a sure thing.

All is not well for the DC characters at Warner Bros., with shows and films being canceled, and others seemingly in limbo.

It’s all to do with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who took charge of the characters back in April, and recently announced a 10-year plan for DC, though he didn’t go into specifics.

What he did do was cancel the release of Batgirl, a film that was nearing completion, but had apparently tested badly. A sequel to The Batman seemed like a sure thing however.

The Batman 2 is “years away”

Variety just posted an article entitled, “Inside the Confusing State of DC” where they try to detail what is happening at the studio. And in that piece – underneath news of the Joker sequel having a budget of $150 million – they reference The Batman:

“That’s still cheaper than most superhero movies, which often cost upwards of $200 million,” Variety says. “Like The Batman, for example, which earned a solid $770 million globally in a pandemic environment.

“Writer-director Matt Reeves is on track for a sequel with star Robert Pattinson, but the project remains in development and does not yet have a green-light – any future film is years away.”

The article also states that there’re no news regards Wonder Woman 3, Zantanna, Static Shock, os the Superman movie that Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing.

But a Black Canary standalone movie is still apparently in development, while Blue Beetle is expected to open in theaters in 2023.

As for TV, the second season of Peacemaker is still expected to happen, as is a Penguin spin-off for Colin Farrell, and a Green Lantern series from Greg Berlanti.

JJ Abrams’ Justice League Dark series and spinoffs are also in active development. But it remains to be seen if Titans and Doom Patrol will continue, or go the way of the Batgirl.