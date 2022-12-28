Terrifier 3 will be the “scariest movie so far”, director promises

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Be afraid, be very afraid: Art the Clown is returning for Terrifier 3, and it’s set to be the scariest movie in the franchise to date, according to its creator.

Damien Leone first brought Art the Clown to life in 2008’s The 9th Circle, before giving him the spotlight in the ultra-gruesome Terrifier franchise, from a jaw-dropping upside down kill to a brutal bedroom murder.

Terrifier 2 hit cinemas this year, and it was a veritable phenomenon. Produced for just $250,000, it’s grossed more than $12.1 million, and fans’ appetites have been suitably whetted for more.

While Terrifier 3 is still early in development, it’s definitely in the works, and it’ll be the scariest movie yet.

Terrifier 3 will be… terrifying

With horror fans all over the world receiving Terrifier 2 for Christmas, the franchise’s creator and director Damien Leone gave them a small tease for what to expect from the third entry.

“One of my main goals for Terrifier 3 is to recapture the creep factor present in the original Terrifier short film,” he tweeted.

“That had a genuinely spooky atmosphere that I’m still proud of. If all goes as planned, part 3 will be the scariest Terrifier thus far.”

It’s unclear when fans can expect Terrifier 3, nor has it been confirmed who’ll be distributing it. After the success of the sequel, one would assume Leone would have more money to play with. “Here’s hoping,” he also wrote.

In response to somebody asking if a lower budget is conducive to a creepier movie, he said: “Not necessarily. It’s a matter of getting caught up in certain aspects of the genre and losing sight of others.”

In an earlier tweet, Leone also confirmed: “I will say this… Terrifier 3 will pick up right where part 2 ends and it is fkn WILD.”

