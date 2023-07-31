Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem post-credits scene explained

The teen turtle heroes are back! But should you stay in your seat after Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem for a post-credits scene? Keep on scrolling to find out.

After your fill of the half-shell heroes in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, you might be tempted to pick up a pepperoni pizza and leave as the credits roll.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sees a desperate Donnie, Mikey, Leo and Raph attempt to become heroes in order to be accepted in the human world, by saving them from the criminal mastermind, Superfly.

In the 4-star Dexerto review, we penned: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a standout addition to the established franchise, set to bring in a whole new audience with its fresh narrative and glorious animation, as well as serve up a much-needed dose of nostalgia for all turtle-loving adults.”

So does the film have a scene at the end or during the credits? Read on to find out.

Does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem have a post-credits scene?

Yes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has one mid-credits scene. That’s right, stay in your seats as there’s one more morsel of information in the reptilian teens’ tale, after the first animated credits.

In the mid-credits scene, there’s a home-video recording of Leo, Mikey, Donnie, and Raph as they settle into their cool, high school life. The half-shell heroes enjoy the everyday activities that they’ve historically been denied with their new human friends at improvisation classes (taking inspiration from Mark Ruffalo, of course) or over their love of anime.

Meanwhile, keen journalist April O’Neill and Leo are still working on the wider Superfly case. The duo reveals in their hard-hitting footage that the TCRI lab run by Cynthia (who tried to milk the turtles to create super soldiers) was abandoned. After Leo and April record a brief update, it becomes clear their investigation doesn’t have many leads.

However, Leo makes the most of his time alone with April and asks her to prom. The kick-ass brothers get suited and booted to attend the reinstated prom together, as April dashes Leo’s hopes and says they’re just there as friends. Though, it soon becomes clear that high school romance is the least of Leo’s problems.

Cynthia watches the teens at school event with a target fixed on each of them, and in front of her is the captured housefly that used to be Superfly (before the turtles took him down with mutant anti-serum).

The evil scientist reveals she must capture the turtles, we assume to continue her plan to create super soldiers with their blood and calls in the help of the dreaded Shredder. There’s one final shot of the gigantic, sharp-edged silhouette of this villain skulking in the shadows looking at New York before it cuts out.

Who is The Shredder?

The Shredder, also known as Oroku Saki, is the main antagonist in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, as seen in the comic books and all six feature films including the most recent direct-to-DVD movie, Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2019.

Leader of the Foot Clan, the turtle’s arch-enemy runs an organization of highly skilled ninjas, as well as sporting an iconic suit of armor that tends to be adorned with spikes and metal blades (like a samurai). With the threat of the Shredder on the horizon, it seems the teen turtles’ peace won’t last long.

When will the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles return?

This cliffhanger teases the events of the green-lit spinoff series, which has been commissioned to bridge the gap between Mutant Mayhem and its confirmed sequel.

A synopsis for the two-season Paramount+ show has not yet been released, but it will be titled Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and lead on from this big-screen installment in the wider Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. Meanwhile, director Jeff Rowe will return to helm the unnamed live-action sequel to continue the hard-shell heroes’ big-screen narrative.

Paramount and Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins told Variety about the upcoming slate: “In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow.

“We are excited to grow TMNT’s legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humour and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in cinemas now. You can check out our review here.