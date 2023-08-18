Strays director on sequel plans, plus why he won’t make a spinoff about cats

Strays hit cinemas this week, and we’ve got the lowdown from director Josh Greenbaum about whether he has plans for a sequel, as well as if there could be a spinoff about cats.

Strays features the vocal talents of Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park as four lovable dogs who embark on a mission of revenge.

The movie is written by American Vandal creator Dan Perrault, and directed by Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar helmer Josh Greenbaum.

We asked the latter if he has plans for a sequel should Strays be a hit, plus whether the cats glimpsed early in the movie could get their own spinoff.

Strays director on sequel plans

“I think so,” says Josh Greenbaum regarding a potential Strays sequel. “Some movies lend themselves to sequels, and some don’t.”

“I don’t see any reason why these dogs, and/or any others – or any other animals – couldn’t find themselves on another adventure.

“Obviously we’ll see. First we’re focussing on this one and getting it out, and hopefully lots of people seeing it and loving it, and then we’ll go from there.”

Why Strays director Josh Greenbaum won’t make a cat spinoff

Early in Strays, Reggie (Will Ferrell), and Bug (Jamie Foxx) encounter a couple of cats, who they aren’t particularly nice to. And that’s pretty much the only feline action in the movie.

With Strays making jokes at the expense of dogs, we asked if a spinoff could do the same for cats.

“No, I will not be doing a spin-off with cats,” says Greenbaum. “And I’ll tell you why. We had one little scene that you’re referencing, where I needed two cats to stand on cardboard boxes – that’s all they had to do. And that took us almost the entire day of shooting. I learned very quickly that dogs are very trainable. They love treats, but they also love to make their trainers happy, so they’re very motivated to learn and perform. And cats just aren’t. I love that about cats, but I’m certainly not going to run at doing a movie with a whole lot of cats. Not a good idea.”

Strays is in cinemas now, while you can read more about the movie via the below links:

