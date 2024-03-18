Spider-Man’s J. Jonah Jameson never said his most iconic line

One hardcore Spider-Man fan has discovered that J. Jonah Jameseon never said his most iconic line in Sam Raimi’s live-action trilogy.

When one thinks of some of the most defining aspects of Sam Raimi’s live-action Spider-Man trilogy, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t think of J.K. Simmons playing Peter Parker’s hard-nosed boss, J. Jonah Jameson.

Jameson is known as Peter’s boss as he’s the editor-in-chief of the The Daily Bugle, the newspaper where Peter acts as a photographer when he’s not being the neighborhood’s friendliest spider.

The editor’s greedy and egoistical personality was brought to life by Simmons in Raimi’s 2000s Spider-Man trilogy and, though the actor did a fantastic job portraying Jameson, one eagle-eyed fan pointed out that he never said the character’s most iconic line within the three films.

Raimi didn’t allow Simmons to say Jameson’s iconic catchphrase

When Jameson is seen doing editorial duty in the Spider-Man comics (aka: yelling at Peter and his staff), his most famous line that he says quite often is “I want pictures of Spider-Man!”

The quote, which is often yelled at Peter, was first seen in 1963’s Amazing Spider-Man #4, where Jameson yells at Peter to get pictures of Spider-Man after the web slinger leaves a sticky web mess on his chair, causing him to stand pantless for a few panels.

Since then, the line has been used continuously throughout Spider-Man’s comics but, according to Reddit user AllKnighty, the line was never used by Simmons in any of Raimi’s films.

AllKnighty explained that the closest any iteration of J. Jonah Jameson shown on TV or movie has come to saying the iconic quote was in a Simpsons bit where the character can be seen saying, “I want photos of Spider-Man,” however the bit actually sees Jameson heading a poetry journal and the real quote is “I need photos of Spider-Man.”

Though Simmons did voice the Jameson character on The Simpsons, it’s a shame he never got the opportunity to deliver the real quote in a live-action Spider-Man film.