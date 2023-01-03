Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse gets spectacular LEGO trailer

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been given a spectacular, immaculate LEGO do-over.

Across the Spider-Verse is the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, following Miles Morales in his big-screen debut alongside Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, and other variants in a battle against Kingpin.

The upcoming movie is considerably more epic in scope, said to feature 240 characters – going by the first trailer, we’ll be poring over every frame to find different Spideys.

Just three weeks after the release of the trailer, a YouTuber has painstakingly recreated it in LEGO – and it’s just as good as the real thing.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse LEGO trailer is incredible

The video comes courtesy of LegoMe_TheOG, a YouTuber with more than 51,000 subscribers who’s given other scenes the LEGO treatment, including the Running Up That Hill sequence from Stranger Things Season 4.

Check out their LEGO trailer below:

The trailer took three weeks to create, and it’s already received hundreds of comments heralding it as “insanely good.”

“2023 just started and this is a brickfilm that will be hard to top for even the greatest of animators. So well done. Clear that there is passion put into this,” one wrote.

“This is an absolute W video! I legitimately liked this trailer better than the real one. Great Job!” another commented.

“Man you really outdid yourself here! The lighting, shading, and colors make this feel so cinematic, the animation is so expressive and dynamic, there’s so much life put into the backgrounds and the attention to detail is spot on,” a third wrote.

“Absolutely amazing. out of all the LEGOized movie trailers that I’ve seen recently, this one is definitely at the top of my list. Your renders never cease to amaze. Great job bro!” a fourth commented.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into cinemas on June 2, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.