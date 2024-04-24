Shogun is one of the most acclaimed shows of the year, so will there be an Episode 11 of the historical drama?

Based on the hugely popular 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell, Shogun is an historical drama set at the turn of the 17th Century.

Cosmo Jarvis plays John Blackthorne, an English navigator who washes up on Japanese shores, and quickly finds himself embroiled in a bloody civil war.

The show aired on FX and Hulu in the US, and Disney+ in the UK, to much acclaim, and huge numbers, with the series premiere being watched by more than 9 million viewers worldwide.

Will there be a Shogun Episode 11?

No, there will not be a Shogun Episode 11. The first season was a 10-episode run, which ended this week with a concluding instalment titled ‘A Dream of a Dream.’

You can read out Season 1 ending explainer here, while there’s no word yet on whether Shogun will continue via a Season 2, as in spite of that critical and commercial success, FX is yet to green-light a continuation.

Showrunners Justin Marks and Jenny Kondo are also happy how the show landed, with Marks telling The Hollywood Reporter: “We took the story to the end of the book and put a period at the end of that sentence. We love how the book ends; it was one of the reasons why we both knew we wanted to do it — and we ended in exactly that place.”

That said, via the internal chronology of the series, Shogun is the first of James Clavell’s so-called ‘Asian Saga.’ So this story could continue via adaptations of the following novels:

King Rat (1962)

Tai-Pan (1966)

Noble House (1981)

Whirlwind (1986)

Gai-Jin (1993)

Meaning there’s certainly potential for more stories in the Shogun universe should FX wish to continue down the adaptation route. For now however, all 10 episodes are available, while you can head here for more shows streaming this month.