Sex scenes with Harry Styles in My Policeman were “a laugh” according to co-star

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Harry Styles and David Dawson share some intimate scenes in upcoming film My Policeman, and the pair seemingly had fun while shooting them.

After all the recent Don’t Worry Darling drama, a film which stars Harry Styles, there have been plenty of eyes on his upcoming movie, My Policeman.

The film, which is based on the 2012 romance novel by Bethan Roberts, follows the plot as thus: Tom (Styles), a policeman in 1950s Britain, falls in love with a schoolteacher (Emma Corrin) on the Brighton coast. However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator (David Dawson), in spite of homosexuality being illegal.

The film is currently rated at 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, but will seemingly be popular amongst fans of Styles, for no other reason than it will have him performing some intimate scenes with co-star David Dawson. However, according to Dawson, the scenes were a very light-hearted affair.

Harry Styles is a “good Northern lad”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dawson described what it was like working with someone as famous as Styles:

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with a lot of high-profile people over the years. But you do think: how strange is life? Because you’ve seen this person as a musician since they were 16, basically. But they made it incredibly easy to put that to one side, within one Zoom call.

“He’s incredibly down to Earth, and a good Northern lad. You can’t go wrong. We communicated throughout the whole process – it was very collaborative.”

When asked about the intimate scenes he had with Styles, Dawson responded: “When you read the script and you know that there are these intimate scenes, you hope that the person you’re going to be going through this process with is someone you can wholly put your trust in and will communicate with you and is void of ego. And I got all of that and more in Harry.”

Thankfully the peculiarity of having sex scenes with one of the world’s biggest popstars didn’t make Dawson nervous, as he stated that the situation was more funny than anything: “When they called “cut,” the two of us did laugh. That’s how odd the situation is.

“There were only about four other people that needed to be with us in that room, and suddenly when “cut” is called you notice that, you know, the DP is there. But we all just had a laugh, because that’s the best way to deal with it.”

My Policeman arrive in cinemas in the U.S. on October 21. It will then be released to stream on-demand on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.