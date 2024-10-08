Cop ‘defends himself’ against 20 criminals in new Jubilee debate

After the success of its debates between liberals and Trump supporters, Jubilee has just dropped a new episode on YouTube: a police officer vs 20 criminals.

Ahead of the US presidential election, Jubilee has produced multiple debates between supporters of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Each one has gone hugely viral, amassing nearly 30 million views overall (more than most TV shows streaming right now).

The channel has different formats, but its most effective is ‘Surrounded’, where one person of a particular political stance or occupation argues different topics with those around them, who mostly hold opposite opinions (pro-life vs pro-choice, etc).

When the larger group wants to hear someone (or, often, stop the debate before the affirmative speaker steamrolls them), they hold up red flags.

Earlier this week (October 6), it released its latest debate: ‘Can 1 Cop Defend Himself Against 20 Criminals?’

The cop, a retired police officer named Kevin Donaldson, raises several claims: he alleges that cops only use lethal force as a last resort, “most cops are selfless and honorable people”, and that most police officers don’t racially profile Black and brown people.

As viewers have pointed out, there’s rarely any hostility between Donaldson and the other participants, unlike both debates with conservatives and “woke” teens.

“I like how much calmer this debate was in comparison to the others,” one user commented. “Absolutely love how this wasn’t handled like an academic debate. One should never be unwilling to agree when the other party makes a reasonable point, that’s how productive conversations happen,” another wrote.

“This is the first debate where people are so mature and respectful to one another. Everyone is listening and not talking over each other. Kudos to all of them!! I’d love to hear their personal stories too,” a third added.

It’s already amassed more than 938,000 views in two days, so it’s on track for a million by tomorrow at the latest. It’s unclear what Jubilee’s next video will be, but as we’re less than a month away from the election, you should expect it to be related to Trump and Harris.

In the meantime, check out our list of new movies to watch this month and when you can watch Sebastian Stan's The Apprentice.