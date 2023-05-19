Sekiro anime in production according to reputable leaker

A reputable leaker has suggested that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will receive an anime adaptation in the future, with further hints that Ghosts of Tsushima could follow suit.

Sekiro is a third-person action-adventure game set in Japan. It takes place in the Sengoku period following the story of a shinobi called Wolf. The soulslike game has been incredibly successful selling over five million copies.

It’s by no means unheard of for popular video game franchises like Sekiro to make the transition into anime. As early as the 90s, Pokemon was animated into a series that still runs to this day. More recent examples include Persona 5, Cyberpunk: Edgerunner, and Nier: Automata.

With the success of multiple recent video game anime adaptations, it’s no surprise that more look to be on their way.

Leaker claims Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima anime are coming

A well known leaker in the anime community has claimed on Twitter that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be getting an anime adaptation.

Posted on May 18, the original tweet featured a GIF of a samurai with the emojis for Japanese Goblin and Crossed Swords attached.

This was followed up by a quote retweet elaborating further: “Two samurai games (1 is a cross-platform game / 2 is a PS exclusive). Wasn’t that easy?”

Finally, a third response was posted that confirmed one of the games: “VIDEO GAME ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Anime Announcement Soon! It’s produced by a Japanese studio of course.”

The other game to get an anime wasn’t confirmed outright but was heavily insinuated to be Ghosts of Tsushima. It fits the bill as a PlayStation exclusive themed around samurai culture.

This is supported by the fact Sony has shown interest in turning its most popular games into movies. The Uncharted movie was released in February 2022 and the upcoming Gran Turismo film is set for August 2023.