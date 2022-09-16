Scott Bakula explains Sam Beckett’s absence from new Quantum Leap

A new series of Quantum Leap debuts on NBC next week, but character Sam Beckett won’t be appearing in the show, and actor Scott Bakula has explained why.

Sci-fi drama Quantum Leap was a huge hit when it launched in 1989. The show starred Scott Bakula as Sam Beckett, a time-traveler who leaped in and out of other people’s bodies to right wrongs.

The show aired on NBC for five seasons, eventually ending in 1993. But now we’ve got a new Quantum Leap heading to TV, headlined by an all-new cast.

Fans of the original were hoping Bakula might appear as Beckett at some point, but thanks to a new Instagram post written by the actor, it looks like that won’t happen.

Why Scott Bakula won’t appear in the new Quantum Leap

You can read Scott Bakula’s full Instagram post here, but this is the important stuff pertaining to the new series…

“I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it.

“In January, the pilot was sold and a script was sent to me because the character of Sam Beckett was in it, which makes sense, right? As so many of you have been asking me the last several months, ‘How could you do QL without Sam?’ (or Al, for that matter) Well, I guess we’re about to find out.

“That’s the story. As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series. However, the idea of anyone ‘leaping’ around in time and walking a mile in someone else’s shoes, remains a very appealing concept and so worthy of exploration, especially given the current state of mankind.

“In that spirit, I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present. I wish them good luck and happy leaping!”

When and where can you watch the Quantum Leap revival?

NBC Raymond Lee in the new Quantum Leap.

The new Quantum Leap – which stars Raymond Lee in the lead – had a pilot green-lit in January, while a full series was ordered in May.

The first episode drops this coming Monday – September 19 – on NBC in the United States.

There’s new news on when or where it will air in the UK, but the original series can currently be watched on Sky Sci-Fi.