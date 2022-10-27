Sausage Party Foodtopia: Release date window, cast, plot & more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

A sequel series to the hit film, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, is now in the works at Amazon – here’s everything we know so far, from its release date to whether there’s a trailer, cast, plot, and other details.

Sausage Party, the hit 2016 animated film about death, raunchy existentialism, and of course, sausages, is now returning to the screen, albeit, the small one.

Amazon Prime Video has recently ordered a series from Sausage Party film creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, which will be titled Sausage Party: Foodtopia, and will be based on the 2016 movie.

The series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video and while little is known about the upcoming show, here's everything we know so far…

Unfortunately, there is currently no specific release date for Sausage Party: Foodtopia, though we do know it will be coming out in 2024.

This makes sense as the series has only been announced this week, which included an statement from creator Seth Rogen on Twitter.

Plus, since it’s a series, we don’t know yet if each episode will be released on separate dates.

Sausage Party Foodtopia trailer: Is there a trailer?

Currently there is no trailer for Sausage Party: Foodtopia, as the series has only just been announced.

However, if you;re looking to jog your memory on what the origanl film was like, you can watch it’s trailer below.

Sausage Party Foodtopia cast: Who is starring in the show?

As can be seen by Seth Rogen’s Twitter post, there will be a lot of stars in the upcoming series, many of whom were featured in the original 2016 film.

The Sausage Party Foodtopia cast includes:

Seth Rogen

Kristen Wiig

Michael Cera

David Krumholtz

Edward Norton

Will Forte

Sam Richardson

Natasha Rothwell

Yassir Lester

Some notable names from the original film, including James Franco, Salma Hayek, Jonah Hill, Danny McBride, and Paul Rudd, are not included in this lineup, but this could perhaps change as production continues.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will be co-writing and co-producing, just like they did for the film. The series will be executive produced by Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, along with Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, Andrew Millstei, and Alex McAtee. Conrad Vernon, who co-directed the movie, will return as the supervising director for the series, and will also executive produce.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia plot – What will happen next season?

Not much is known yet about the plot of Sausage Party: Foodtopia. However, we do know that the show will be eight episodes long.

The storyline “is being kept firmly under wrappers,” according to the official release. But we can imagine that it will have a similar storyline to the film, whose plot is as follows:

Life is good for all the food items that occupy the shelves at the local supermarket. Frank (Seth Rogen) the sausage, Brenda (Kristen Wiig) the hot dog bun, Teresa Taco and Sammy Bagel Jr. (Edward Norton) can’t wait to go home with a happy customer. Soon, their world comes crashing down as poor Frank learns the horrifying truth that he will eventually become a meal. After warning his pals about their similar fate, the panicked perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies.

This storyline will likely be extended in order to fit the runtime of a TV show. As Rogen and Goldberg explained in a statement, “Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party.

“But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

Sausage Party is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.