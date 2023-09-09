Ryan Gosling will reportedly appear in Doctor Who

Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa starred together in Barbie, but now they could reunite in Doctor Who.

If Doctor Who has taught us anything, it’s to not be surprised by a new face. The classic BBC series – which is now heading onto Disney+ in the US for this upcoming season – is known for how the Doctor changes; not just in the actor that plays them, but in the companions that they have, the villains they face, and the people they save.

Article continues after ad

Because of this, the Doctor Who cast is vast and varied, with Barbie actor Ncuti Gatwa set to star as the titular character later this year.

Article continues after ad

However, it seems like he may not be the only Barbie character to appear on future Doctor Who. Ryan Gosling, aka the Ken himself, is rumored to also be appearing.

Ryan Gosling could be cast in Doctor Who

The Sun has recently reported that Ryan Gosling has been cast in what would be a “massive coup” for Doctor Who. This would be the second time he stars alongside Ncuti Gatwa, as both played Kens in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.

Article continues after ad

It is not said what specific role he would be playing – imagine a Ken-like version of The Master? – but as the UK tabloid states, their TVI insider source explained, “This would be a huge coup for the show, but also a real honour for Ryan who is something of a Whovian.

Article continues after ad

“It’s not clear yet what role he’d have, but the writers would tailor a character for him to play, if he could find the time in his packed schedule.”

Article continues after ad

The BBC declined to comment on the situation, so nothing is set in stone. But if schedules are free then it seems like everyone would be on board.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Ryan Gosling is a “Whovian”

Gosling certainly has a passion for the sci-fi show, as Gatwa explained to Vogue: “I remember Ryan Gosling bounding up to my trailer like, ‘Doctor Who is the coolest show in the world man! I’m the biggest fan.’ And I was like, ‘What the hell?’ This show has incredible reach.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Gosling was even later photographed on the Barbie set wearing an unofficial Doctor Who T-shirt with Gatwa’s face.

Gosling also revealed on British talk series The One Show: “I am such a big fan of Ncuti’s, he’s the coolest, and him playing Doctor Who is like the most exciting thing that’s happening right now. I’m here for it.”

In a previous episode of the same show, returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies also set off rumors of Gosling’s casting, stating that, “If Ryan Gosling was in Doctor Who, I wouldn’t be sitting here. I would be in Cardiff with my good mate Ryan, having a drink.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Doctor Who is no stranger to a famous guest star, with past entrants including Kylie Minogue, Andrew Garfield, Bill Nighy, James Corden, and Carey Mulligan. Granted, this was before many of them were as big as they are now, but considering that Neil Patrick Harris is about to appear in the 60th Anniversary Specials, then Gosling isn’t that far off.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate will also star in the three anniversary specials this November, and Gatwa will then be taking the keys to the Tardis, alongside new companion Millie Gibson.

Article continues after ad

You can find out everything we know about the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special here and Season 14 here.