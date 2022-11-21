Ryan Gosling rumored for “powerful” MCU villain role

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Ryan Gosling is rumored to be joining the MCU as an incredibly powerful villain.

Ryan Gosling has dabbled in many roles, from Oscar-nominated musicals to rom-coms, and plenty of gritty action franchises, like Blade Runner 2049.

Now the star is apparently joining the roster that has pulled in what seems to be the majority of Hollywood, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not only that, but according to a new rumor, Gosling won’t be a hero in the franchise, he’ll actually be playing a major villain.

Ryan Gosling rumored to be the villain of Thunderbolts movie

It has been stated by noted scooper Daniel Richtman that Marvel is potentially aiming for Ryan Gosling to play the villain in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie.

Article continues after ad

The scooper shared on his Patreon account that a role had been advertsied for the film, which called for a male between 30 and 50 years old, and was described as “a conflicted and powerful villain,” something akin to an “evil Superman.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While the rumor pointed to Gosling as the frontrunner, Alexander Skarsgård – of The Northman fame – also seems to be a candidate.

But what role would they be playing? Well, it seems like these two actors could potentially be performing as a powerful Marvel villain, named Sentry.

Who is Sentry?

Sentry, who goes by the alias of Robert Reynolds, was injected with a super serum similarly to Steve Rogers. However, Reynolds was given this serum when he was a high schooler, and and it was a serum designed to be infinitely more powerful. Said power has been described as “the power of a million exploding suns,” and with these unbelievable abilities, Sentry was able to create mass destruction wherever he went.

Article continues after ad

Marvel

To be honest, it’s somewhat odd that the Thunderbolts – most of whom usually deal with ground-level villains – will be facing up against someone as powerful as Superman. But if Gosling is in the role, we know it’ll be a great performance, and Sentry will likely become a truly intimidating villain.

Thunderbolts will premiered in cinemas on July 26, 2024.