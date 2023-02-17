Robert Pattinson’s Batman rumored to return in The Penguin series

Robert Pattinson will return as Batman in HBO Max’s The Penguin series, according to a new rumor.

Pattinson made his debut in The Batman, Matt Reeves’ shadowy, dark take on the caped crusader and his rogues gallery in Gotham City.

While James Gunn sketches out his rebooted DC Universe, Reeves’ movie was the first step of a franchise under the “Elseworlds” banner, completely disconnected from the main canon. So, don’t expect RBatz to show up in The Flash.

However, rumors say he’s set to make another appearance before The Batman Part II, returning in some form in Colin Farrell’s The Penguin series.

Robert Pattinson to return as Batman in The Penguin series

The series is set to follow Oswald Cobblepot (Farrell) in the wake of The Batman. With Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) in prison, the stage has been set for him to take control of Gotham’s underworld and become The Penguin.

During a recent episode of The Hot Mic, industry insider Jeff Sneider addressed the possibility of Pattinson showing up. “Word is that Pattinson is going to appear in The Penguin series,” he said.

“It makes sense… I mean, you’re gonna have The Penguin running around for a six-episode show and you’re gonna tell me he doesn’t have one scene with Pattinson’s Batman?”

Production on The Penguin show is set to begin this month in New York, but a release date has yet to be announced. At this point, late 2023 or early 2024 seems most likely.

In an earlier statement, Farrell said: “The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot.

“I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

To find out more about The Penguin HBO Max series, click here, and you can read more about The Batman Part 2 here.