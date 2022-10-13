Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.

The identity of the Stranger took twists and turns, and for a moment it seemed like he was going to be Sauron, but during a fun action scene he vows himself as “good,” and is called an Istari.

While all of these signs hint that he could be the wise wizard we all know and love, Gandalf, at the end of the episode he states a quote that pretty much confirms things, and fans are freaking out about it on Twitter.

The Stranger states classic Gandalf quote

At the end of the final episode, the Stranger and Nori – the hobbit that has helped him all throughout the season – are planning to head off on a journey together. Nori is understandably nervous to leave her family, and is unsure where they’re planning on going. To comfort her, the Stranger says “If in doubt, always follow your nose.”

While an average viewer may just find this a quirky and kind sentiment, Tolkien fans will recognise it as an iconic quote that Gandalf says in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Rings of Power fans are “crying” over Gandalf quote

Since the Rings of Power is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, naturally there are going to be moments that get fans excited, due to call-backs – or call-forwards? – to the original film series. And this moment is no different, with many fans taking to Twitter to express their excitement at this Gandalf quote, and what it will mean for the character of the Stranger.

“So glad they are incorporating elements from the book, ” one Twitter user wrote. “OMG I KNEW IT IT HAD TO BE HIM I’M SCREAMING CRYING SHAKING AND THE REFERENCE WHEN IN DOUBT ALWAYS FOLLOW YOUR NOSE” another presumably yelled into their keyboard.

Many Twitter users also placed images from Rings of Power and Lord of the Rings in parallel with one another, showing us the character transformation that the Stranger is presumably about to embark on.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is currently available to view in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video.