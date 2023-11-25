Paul Rudd reveals his secret to getting in shape for Ant-Man

Paul Rudd recently revisited his Ant-Man food diet and revealed the “reward” he would get while eating restrictive foods.

When it comes to the Marvel live-action heroes, the one thing fans can expect from them, besides a sassy comment, is their top-of-the-line physqiue.

Chris Pratt famously went through a massive body transformation when he was cast as the lead in Guardians of the Galaxy, but he’s not the only A-list guy to do whatever it takes to get into Marvel shape.

Article continues after ad

Recently, Paul Rudd, who has played Ant-Man since 2015, revealed the restrictive diet he was on while filming and the “reward” he got while living this lifestyle.

Article continues after ad

Rudd’s reward on restrictive diet was very watery

During an appearance on Off Menu, a comedy food podcast hosted by comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Rudd was asked what his favorite kind of water was, which prompted him to relive his diet while filming Ant-Man.

“When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” Rudd said, “That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘Alright, I can have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it.’”

Article continues after ad

When asked if the water felt like a treat, Rudd responded, “Yeah, it was great. It wasn’t flavoured, I wasn’t gonna go crazy.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Rudd went on to explain that the diet plan wasn’t too hard to uphold as “once you’re in it, it’s not too hard and he was “okay with having really boring food” continuously.

The hosts then asked if Rudd ever compared notes with his MCU peers, especially during the Avengers film, which the actor hilariously refuted.

Article continues after ad

“I mean, I think people kind of are, but I also think I worked out harder than anyone, I would eat better than everyone, and I looked worse than all of them,” Rudd stated, “I had to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to look kind of bad. Not even great.”

Article continues after ad

However, though Rudd claimed he wasn’t on par with his peers, he did say that the diet did give him “tons of energy.”

Article continues after ad

For more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.