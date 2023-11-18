Oppenheimer designer reveals a seemingly unrelated TV show’s crucial role in the film

Oppeheimer’s producer revealed a fun Easter egg as a location in the film is shared with an incredibly popular TV show.

Though it’s been months since Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer was on the big screen, fans are still clamoring for any behind-the-scenes information about it.

Oppenheimer, which made almost a billion dollars in theaters, followed the life and career of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the father of the atomic bomb.

While there has been some fun details released about the film including how it was shot, one of the film’s producer recently connected the movie with a popular TV show in a super interesting way.

Oppenheimer shared an office with Veep

During Variety‘s Artisans Screening Series, Oppenheimer production designer Ruth De Jong revealed that the Oval Office scene was filmed in using the set from HBO’s hit political satire Veep.

The original scene was supposed to be filmed at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, California, but the team needed to find a replacement for it quickly as the location fell through.

“I thought certainly we could move [the scene] to the end of the schedule,” De Jong said, but went on the elaborate that Gary Oldman, who played President Harry S. Truman, had a tight schedule so the scene couldn’t be moved.

However, De Jong explained that their saving grace came in the form of supervising art director Samantha Englander who had the Veep Oval Office on hold in a flat-packed.

De Jong went on to reveal that she sent a team of construction workers to rebuild the set and the “crown molding was falling off. It was a mess.”

The team had five days to build the Oval Office along with building a lobby and cabinet room, so De Jong and her team worked non-stop for all five days.

When asked if anyone noticed the quick work, De Jong said, “Gary Oldman had no idea. And the paint was still wet.”

