Only Murders in the Building’s biggest twist could come from its most obvious trope

As Only Murders in the Building airs its third season, fans have speculated that the show’s most obvious trope could be its biggest twist.

Only Murders in the Building is Hulu’s breakout original series that’s been running for three seasons, the most recent of which is currently airing.

The series follows the trio of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short), as they start a true crime podcast in which they solve the mysterious murders happening in their upscale Manhattan apartment building.

As fans go through their third mystery with the group, they’ve begun to speculate if the show’s most obvious trope could lead to its biggest twist.

OMitB’s big twist could be super obvious, but that’s the point

Only Murders in the Building has seen a host of A-list celebrity guest stars over its past two seasons. From Sting to Amy Schumer, the show has never shied away from incorporating famous people into its plot.

However, because so many famous people have been seen throughout its episodes, many people thought they would be the eventual murderers, as the typical trope throughout other crime shows like Criminal Minds and Law & Order: SVU.

But, OMitB has circumvented this trope by making its murder be someone audiences wouldn’t suspect. In Season 1, the biggest name on the show was Nathan Lane and, though his character was guilty of some crimes, he wasn’t the big bad. Same for Season 2, as Tina Fey played a main role in the cast, but didn’t turn out to be the murderer.

By sidestepping this trope, Only Murders in the Building has set itself apart from other crime centric shows. However, it’s by skirting around this trope that the show may just have given itself its biggest twist yet.

Season 3 has seen two incredibly famous faces so far in Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep. Unfortunately, it was revealed in the first episode that Paul Rudd’s character was brutally murdered. So, naturally, eyes turned to the other famous face in the room as a potential suspect.

Fans have seemed to cross Streep off their lists as the show has never pointed a finger at their most famous guest stars in the past. But, Streep being the real murderer could be OMitB’s ace in the hole. They’ve never thought to pin the blame on a celebrity in past seasons so, if they do it during their third outing, it could become their biggest twist yet.

Only Murders in the Building Seasons Season 3 is currently available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.