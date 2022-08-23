New Planet of the Apes casts It actor as lead primate

It star Owen Teague has been cast in a new Planet of the Apes movie, which is set to shoot before the end of the year.

Planet of the Apes is one of the most successful franchises in film history. The original 1968 movie was based on a novel by French author Pierre Boulle, and spawned sequels, a TV series, and a cartoon.

The recent trilogy – which started with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011, continued with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in 2014, and concluded with War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017 – earned more than $1.5 billion at the global box office.

And even Tim Burton’s much-maligned 2001 version was a financial success, earning back nearly four times its budget. So it’s no surprise that 20th Century Studios is planning another Apes flick.

What do we know about the new Planet of the Apes?

Wes Ball – who helmed The Maze Runner movies – is both writing and directing the new movie, and delivered a script earlier this summer.

According to Deadline, while plot details are thin on the ground, that screenplay “instantly excited execs about where the new story could take fans of the franchise.”

The casting process began soon after, with actors screen-testing for the role of lead ape back in June.

Who is the new Planet of the Apes lead Owen Teague?

Deadline says Owen Teague “wowed execs” in his auditions, and was recently offered the part.

Teague is best known for playing bully Patrick Hockstetter in the phenomenally successful It movies. He then continued his Stephen King run by playing Harold Lauder in the 2020 TV adaptation of The Stand.

Teague also acted in acclaimed series Bloodline, and appeared in the likes of Black Mirror, Locke & Key, and Mrs. Fletcher.

The new Planet of the Apes is still searching for its human lead, but principal photography is nevertheless set to commence before the year’s end.