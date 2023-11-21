New Jason Bourne film reportedly in the works with Edward Berger to direct

A new Jason Bourne movie is reportedly in the works, with All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger in talks to helm the next instalment in the classic action-thriller franchise.

As first reported by Deadline, a new Jason Bourne film is reportedly in the works, with Edward Berger in talks to direct the fifth film in the beloved action franchise.

Berger recently found massive success with his World War 1 film, All Quiet on the Western Front. The film won four Oscars, including best international feature film.

Article continues after ad

While no casting details have been revealed yet, Deadline noted in their initial report that actor Matt Damon, who appeared in four of the five movies, would be approached first to star in the new film.

Article continues after ad

The last film to be released in the franchise was in 2016, meaning it will likely be almost a decade between the last movie and the next instalment if it is given the green light to go ahead. The first film, which released in 2002, is a cult classic amongst action fans.

Article continues after ad

The franchise grossing over 1.6 billion dollars at the box office over the past two decades.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Bourne Legacy is the only film in the franchise to not star Damon, with Jeremy Renner taking over as the lead for the 2012 film.

The Jason Bourne film franchise is based off of the book series of the same name, created by Robert Ludlum. The action-thriller franchise currently includes five films and even has a spin-off television series.

Article continues after ad

Universal are still in talks with Berger in regards to the new Jason Bourne movie, so nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any new details about the upcoming action project are announced.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.