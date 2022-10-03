Black Panther rises & Ironheart flies in new Wakanda Forever trailer

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is jam-packed with exciting details: the new Black Panther suit, the Ironheart armor in action, and Namor flying – to name a few.

Wakanda Forever is the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. Director Ryan Coogler has returned, alongside cast members like Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke.

The project was delayed following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who held the Black Panther mantle.

Boseman’s character hasn’t been recast for the sequel, with the movie set to give the title to someone else – and by the latest trailer, it seems we know who that’ll be.

Wakanda Forever trailer shows new Black Panther and Ironheart armor

You can check out the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below:

This trailer features more from Tenoch Huerta’s Namor. “Only the most broken people can be great leaders.”

It teases the conflict between the people of Wakanda and Talocan in the wake of T’Challa’s death, with Shuri (Wright) believing Namor is “coming for the surface world”, while M’Baku warns: “Killing him will risk eternal war.”

Towards the end of the trailer, we see Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams not only assembling her Ironheart armor, but taking to the skies and shouting: “Let’s go!”

Then comes the real mic drop: “Show them who we are,” Bassett’s Ramonda says, as a new Black Panther lands on the ground. The trailer heavily hints at it being Shuri in the suit, which lines up with the leaked Funko Pop last week.

The trailer has been received well by fans, with one commenting: “Whoa! Just wow. And Shuri as BP, of course, succeeding her fallen brother. She’s got a lot to live up to, but she’ll make her own legacy. Kukulkan is a huge test, but she’s not alone. That scene of Riri taking off as Ironheart gave me chills. Let’s go!”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits cinemas on November 11.