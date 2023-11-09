Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender drops new action-filled trailer

There’s already been plenty of hype for the upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, and now Netflix has just dropped an exciting new trailer.

Netflix has been adapting a ton of anime over the past few years, as well as live-action adaptations; some were hits, such as One Piece, while others were misses, such as Cowboy Bebop.

Now whether or not Avatar: The Last Airbender counts as an anime is its own can of worms, but needless to say this is another big project that fans are both excited and apprehensive about. Especially when you consider previous live-action adaptations of the series… we’ll say no more about that.

And since a brand new teaser trailer has just dropped for the upcoming series, there’s plenty more for viewers to sink their teeth into and discuss.

Netflix drops first full Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer

Netflix kicked off Geeked Week on Monday with a brand new look at a lot of their upcoming projects, one of which was The Last Airbender. The series received a poster, along with a brand new jam-packed trailer.

The new trailer features a look at the Fire Nation’s infamous attack, as well as the opening of the series where Katara and Sokka discover Aang. Fans get their first full look at Prince Zuko, Uncle Iroh, Appa, Momo and all the element-bending action.

This show has been in the works since November 2021, and despite going through some troubles – namely the co-creators of the original series leaving the project – it now seems fully formed, after filming ended in June 2022.

The series is set to star Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh.

Of course, there had already been an announcement trailer for the series, but that only covered some visuals of the elements, rather than the greater world and characters. Check it out below:

