My Lovely Liar fans call Syaon “the biggest, thickest & brightest red flag”

TvN’s mystery romance K-drama, My Lovely Liar, has fans despising the character Syaon (Lee Si-woo) due to her obsessive and borderline stalker personality with her producer and male lead, Kim Do-ha (Hwang Min-hyun).

My Lovely Liar centers around Do-ha as a talented music producer who has never shown his face in public. Why? He has a dark secret and is afraid of someone recognizing him from his past. In his career, he has only had one artist under his name, Syaon. With multiple award-winning songs, Syaon owes her fame to Do-ha.

But as the K-drama progressed, Do-ha begins to develop feelings for Mok Sol-hee (Kim So-hyun). He begins to show a side of himself Syaon has never seen and has only hoped for. But his change is due to another woman.

Syaon becomes obsessed with Do-ha, to the point she puts herself and him in danger. Syaon’s actions in My Lovely Liar have fans calling her a red flag and delusional.

Syaon reenacts Do-ha’s painful past to get him to notice her in ‘My Lovely Liar’

Besides his manager, Do-ha does not meet with anyone and has rarely shown his face to Syaon. When another big shot producer and paparazzi become hellbent on exposing what he looks like, he goes into hiding and meets Sol-hee. To protect himself, he tells his manager and friend that he considers no longer producing music for Syaon.

Syaon soon goes into a downward spiral and becomes obsessed with seeing him. Due to her selfishness to see him, the paparazzi learned where he lived and created a dating rumor. It is clear she harbors feelings for him, but he has never reciprocated. Even their friend and manager said he only sees Syaon as a friend. Her actions pushed Do-ha to go into hiding.

In My Lovely Liar Episode 3, she is again committed to finding out his new address, she barters a deal for it in exchange to help promote a restaurant. She often says that she cannot live without Do-ha and believes he can’t live without her. My Lovely Liar Episode 4 is when Syaon takes things too far. She calls Do-ha implying she is ready to die if she cannot sing his songs.

Due to his past trauma, Do-ha is in shambles and goes to find her at a beach with Sol-hee. Instead of realizing what she put him through, Syaon only cares about what his relationship is to Sol-hee. She implies that if he is dating, he should have let her die. In the following episode, she demands her manager to make Do-ha move because of Sol-hee. In the end, Do-ha shatters Syaon’s dream by telling her he does not like her romantically.

My Lovely Liar fans call Syaon delusional in her obsessive pursuits of Do-ha

If fans thought Syaon could not get worse, her actions in My Lovely Liar Episode 7 proved she needs help and is a big red flag.

When Syaon meets her biggest fan again, she learns he is Sol-hee’s personal driver. At Sol-hee’s tarot card cafe, she does the unthinkable. Syaon offered Sol-hee money in exchange for selling her apartment to her so she can live next to Do-ha. “I beg you,” said Syaon. When Sol-hee rejects her, she becomes agitated and claims she can’t date just anyone.

Syaon even said, “I’ll die without Do-ha oppa.” But Sol-hee knows it’s a lie and confronts her and what she did at the beach. Syaon revealed in My Lovely Liar that she did it to intentionally hurt Do-ha because she knew about his past as a murder suspect.

K-drama fans were not too pleased with Syaon’s behavior. One fan on Reddit commented, “That idol singer is not only a red flag; she is the biggest, thickest and brightest red flag ever.” Another fan agreed and commented, “She gets more annoying with each episode. how dare she use his ‘weakness’ just so he would pay attention to her????? and he’s already rejected her. she’s irredeemable at this point.”

Another fan saw how little logic Syaon’s plan to make Sol-hee move had. “They’ve known each other for what I’m assuming to be YEARS but it’s somehow Sol Hee the one getting in her way? She’s utterly delusional and I honestly don’t think she’ll be getting a redemption arc,” the fan wrote.

It’s safe to say that fans are not hopeful of Syaon’s future in My Lovely Liar and fear what she will do next. One fan thought right and said, “omg someone please slap her to reality.”

You can read more K-drama explainers like Netflix's Mask Girl finale here, and news of upcoming K-drama like A Good Day to Be a Dog here.