Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail has been discussing the progress of his forthcoming Battlestar Galactica reboot, revealing that he’s just read “a great outline” for the project.

Sam Esmail is a busy man. The writer-producer-director-showrunner made his name with TV hit Mr. Robot, before overseeing the likes of Homecoming, Briarpatch, Gaslit, and The Resort.

His new project is a star-studded post-apocalypse movie called Leave the World Behind, which releases in cinemas next month, before dropping on Netflix in December.

The film premiered at AFI Fest in Los Angeles last night, and on the red carpet, Esmail issued an update about another show that he’s working on.

Mr Robot creator says Battlestar Galactica reboot “in great shape”

Battlestar Galactica was a huge success in the late 1970s, then again via a 2004 reboot. Now, Sam Esmail is hoping to make it a hat-trick of hits with his own forthcoming TV version for Peacock.

When asked about the progress of his BSG, Esmail told Deadline: “Well, I can’t speak to the movie version, but for the TV series, we are working on it. And in fact, I just read a great outline and it’s in great shape. Because the strike is over now – at least the WGA strike is over – we’re back into developing it.”

Ronald D. Moore oversaw the previous incarnation of Battlestar Galactica, and Esmail previously told Collider of his reboot: “It’s a big universe, it’s a big world, I want to respect the Ronald Moore Battlestar. I spoke to him before I even took on the project to make sure that it’s all kosher with him, because the last thing I want to do is step on his toes, and the one thing we both agreed on is that it won’t be a reboot of what he did. Which I think we both wanted.”

What is Leave the World Behind?

Here’s the official synopsis for Leave the World Behind, which Sam Esmail both writes and directs: “A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.”

Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, and Kevin Bacon star, with the film released in cinemas on November 22, 2023, then dropping on Netflix on December 8.

