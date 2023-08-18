Mask Girl ending explained: What happened to Mo-mi & Oh-nam in the finale?

Netflix’s Mask Girl K-drama is one full of twists, darkness, murder, and revenge as Kim Mo-mi goes from a nobody live streamer to a web of lies and death, as someone seeks to ruin her life the same way she ruined theirs by the finale.

Kim Mo-mi (Lee Han-byul) is an ordinary office worker who wanted to be a star. As she grew older she was deemed ugly. Still wanting attention, she became a live streamer under the name Mask Girl and used her attractive body to gain followers. But things take a drastic turn when a mistake ruins her reputation.

The Netflix K-drama combines multiple storylines and identities when Mo-mi finds herself in a case of accidental murder. To make matters worse, her coworker Joo Oh-nam (Ahn Jae-hong) knew she was Mask Girl and became infatuated. His infatuation led him to become an accomplice in a murder, but he also paid the price.

By the Mask Girl finale, fans are left in utter shock. The culmination of different versions of Mo-mi throughout the years and a revenge story leads to a drastic end.

Mask Girl finale: What happened Oh-nam?

Believe it or not, Oh-nam is a minor character in Mask Girl that spawns a much bigger storyline, as he is murdered early on.

Fans first unravel Mo-mi’s story of having a crush on her boss, discovering he is having an affair, to accidentally going nude during a live stream, and getting suspended.

Struck by grief and giving up, she decides to have a drink with a fellow live stream user. While believing he is genuine about his compliments about how pretty she is, in reality, he was bashing her online about how ugly she was. But, he decided to try and seduce her anyway. Back at a love hotel, Mo-mi has second thoughts and tries to leave. A scuffle ensues leading both of them to fall with the man banging his head on a table and Mo-mi believes he is dead.

Mask Girl then dives into Oh-nam’s part in the story. Going back to the start, he too hated his looks and found more gratification in anime pornography and dolls. He soon discovered Mask Girl and became her biggest supporter. At work, he soon realized Mo-mi has the same identical birthmarks on her hands and nail polish as Mask Girl.

He keeps her secret but tries to help her from afar. While Mo-mi is with the man, he is trying to warn her about his intentions. He arrives at the hotel to a distraught Mo-mi and decides to help her get rid of the body. To Oh-nam’s surprise, the man is still alive and Oh-nam is the one to kill him with a knife. Mo-mi leaves her job, and Oh-nam tries to find her.

At her apartment, he learns she had plastic surgery. He is angered and forces intercourse with her. In a turn of events, Mo-mi gives in. While in the act, she murders him and disappears for good.

Mask Girl finale: Mo-mi is arrested as a serial killer

After Mo-mi disappears, Oh-nam’s mother tries to track her down to seek revenge for murdering her son, and will stop at nothing to uncover Mask Girl.

After Oh-nam’s murder, his mother, Kim Kyung-ja (Yeom Hye-ran) does a welfare check with the police after not hearing from him for days. At his apartment, they discover the dead body of the man he killed. Months pass and the public is looking for Mask Girl in connection to Oh-nam and the dead body. Sooner rather than later, they find Oh-nam’s remains, spiraling Kyung-ja to seek revenge against Mask Girl.

Mo-mi gets ready to flee to keep her identity a secret. Bumping into Chun-ae, they decide to leave together but, when they go to get Chun-ae’s belongings, her boyfriend assaults her, leading Mo-mi to intervene and they kill him. On the road, they are ambushed by Kyung-ja. Chun-ae is shot during the struggle. As Kyung-ja is ready to kill Mo-mi, she is struck from behind by Chun-ae.

With no other choice, Mo-mi puts the dead Chun-ae in the car along with Kyung-ja. The car is then submerged in the river and Mo-mi is then arrested as the serial killer Mask Girl and is given life in prison.

Mask Girl Finale: Mo-mi escapes prison to save her daughter

By the Mask Girl finale, fans learn Mo-mi had a daughter and left her in the care of her mother.

The K-drama details Mi-mo’s (Kim Si-a) story unaware of who her mother is until a rumor spreads. As she grew up, she physically beat anyone who spoke of Mask Girl. By the time she switches schools, she makes a new friend, until the rumor spreads once again. Mi-mo believes her friend started the rumor, knowing she knew about her mother. When Mo-mi punches her friend, from the shadows appears a much older Kyung-ja.

At the same time, fans watched Mo-mi’s (Ko Hyun-jung) evolution while in prison. Years pass, and she gets a letter about murderous tendencies being inherited and articles about a young girl. Mo-mi tries to find information about her daughter, but her mother refuses to tell her she ran away. At the prison Kyung-ja appears before Mo-mi, announcing she is alive.

Kyung-ja planned her revenge meticulously by buying a house in the woods with an underground tunnel. She also opened a snack bar and befriended Mi-mo as she grew up. She also started the rumor about Mask Girl. When Mi-mo ran away, she took her in.

Realizing her daughter is in danger, Mo-mi plans her escape from prison by appearing as a changed woman. She offers her kidney to the head inmate’s daughter. While at the hospital, she escapes and informs her mother, who had also discovered the truth about Kyung-ja.

Masked Girl finale: Does Mo-mi die?

In the final episode, Kyung-ja hold Mo-mi hostage as bait for her mother. She revealed the truth about her plan for revnege. Before doing so, Mi-mo’s grandmother and best friend appear to try and rescue her. Kyung-ja injured Mi-mo’s grandmother just as Mo-mi arrives.

She ventures underground to save her daughter and get her best friend to safety. But Kyung-ja intervenes ready to kill her. The two girls escape while Mo-mi gets the upper hand. When the police arrive, she emerges ready to surrender, until a bloody Kyung-ja appears with a shotgun.

As she aims at Mi-mo, a gunshot is heard with the police killing Kyung-ja and Mo-mi shielding her daughter. The Mask Girl finale ends with Mo-mi dying in her daughter’s arms. The epilogue has Mi-mo moving on from the ordeal. The final scene is of her watching her mother as a child performing.

You can read more K-drama explainer like what happened in Black Knight here, and news about The Glory here.