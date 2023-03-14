Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit locked amid Disney legal battle

One Marvel subreddit has been locked after certain Ant-Man spoilers were leaked, leading to a legal battle with Disney.

If there’s one thing that the Marvel Cinematic Universe cares about, it’s avoiding spoilers.

Which is why a certain subreddit has recently been closed due to a legal battle over leaked information about the studio’s recent release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

This has caused a stir across the internet, with the subreddit even giving a statement before closing down.

“The Mouse always wins” against subreddit

On Monday afternoon, /r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, was closed and locked amid a legal battle launched by Marvel Studios earlier this month, due to every line of dialogue of Ant-Man 3 being leaked anonymously on said subreddit back in January.

According to legal documents filed on March 10th, a Disney-owned limited liability company sought a subpoena in order to identify users behind the leak, which led to /r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers closing fully. This is seen as a tragedy by many, as the forum was one of the largest gathering places of Marvel fans on the internet.

But before the subreddit was locked, one Mod message was posted to commemorate the occasion: “So, I tried to come up with a clever title, but I really couldn’t think of one. I just wanted to take the time to drop in and tell a little story,” it read.

“This subreddit was created by “someone” because they hated going to the Marvel Studios subreddit. They wanted to know about the stuff that was coming up, leaks, spoilers, etc…but they had such a strong policy that you couldn’t talk about anything without it being removed, banned, or messaged. (That was back then, I have no idea if it is like that now.)”

The message then went on to detail the history of the forum: “Eventually, some reliable/responsible help for a page that was never meant to be a serious thing. It grew and grew…now it has grown so large that people from the MCU know of it. Sadly, this means Disney also knows of it. The Mouse always wins…

“This subreddit will probably be taken down soon, as I am sure a lot of you have seen the news/articles/etc. Ain’t nobody got time for that…and so there will no longer be any mods, the subreddit will operate on its own essentially. If someone wants to step up and takeover the subreddit…including all the legal ramifications (potentially), message this account.”

The above message is now no longer available to view, due to the closing of the subreddit.

