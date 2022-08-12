Mark Ruffalo praises Marvel’s creative freedom as opposed to Star Wars

The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo says that Marvel gives actors and directors more creative freedom than Star Wars.

While Star Wars is still, arguably, the biggest media and pop culture franchise in the world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not far behind.

With the Avengers movies breezing past the billion dollar box office mark and lesser-known heroes like Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel becoming massive franchises, the MCU is a force in pop culture that is still getting bigger.

Much of that is due to the fact that the studio has been able to build a massive universe of interconnected stories, but it’s also because of how unique and varied the different sections of the universe are.

The MCU includes stories told on Earth, outer space, and in the Quantum Realm. Their tones range from spy movie to buddy cop to a heist film, with unique cinematography and art styles.

According to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, that’s a strength of the franchise that Star Wars lacks.

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment

In an interview with MetroUK, Ruffalo discussed the staying power of the MCU and whether there are too many Marvel movies.

“[T]he thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness.”

Then, Ruffalo compared this approach to that of Star Wars.

“Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material. If you watch a Star Wars, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time.”

While many fans will likely take exception to this comment, it’s quite clear that Ruffalo believes Marvel is doing more to switch up its formula than Star Wars.