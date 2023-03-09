Lewis Capaldi does Tiger King, Wednesday & Squid Game in Netflix special trailer

Lewis Capaldi has made a Netflix special that launches on the streaming site soon, and to promote the documentary, the singer-songwriter has dressed up as characters from Tiger King, Wednesday, Squid Game, Bridgerton, and more.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is one of the biggest music artists on the planet right now. His debut album – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent – was the bestselling record of 2019 and 2020 in the UK.

His single Someone You Loved was also a UK Number One, while it reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in America too, with his success and acclaim going international over the last few years.

Article continues after ad

So it’s no surprise that Netflix are getting in on the act, shooting a documentary called Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling, and promoting it with a video that spoofs a bunch of Netflix shows.

What is Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now is a fly-on-the-wall documentary about the singing superstar.

Filmed over several years, the special charts Capaldi’s meteoric rise, through exclusive, never-before-seen footage that leads up to him recording his second album back in Scotland. At his parents’ house. Here’s the official synopsis…

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The film captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words. Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.

Article continues after ad

When is the Lewis Capaldi documentary streaming on Netflix?

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now is released on April 5, 2023. That’s just over a month before that new album – Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent – is released on May 19, 2023. And in advance of his eagerly anticipated Glastonbury appearance this coming June.

To promote the film, Capaldi shot a teaser trailer (see above) in which he dresses up as people and characters from some of the most popular Netflix shows.

The video finds Lewis doing Bridgerton, Squid Game, Tiger King, Orange is the New Black, Money Heist, and Wednesday, and ends with him saying of the doc: “I hope you enjoy it.”

Article continues after ad

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now hits Netflix on April 5.