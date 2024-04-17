Kaiju No 8: Every monster ranked by strength so far

The highly-anticipated Kaiju No 8 is off to an incredible start, as it has already introduced four monsters in the first episode – here’s a look at their power ranking.

Kaiju No 8 is one of the most popular anime shows of Spring 2024, and it’s off to an intriguing start. The first episode sets up the premise of the story as it sheds light on Kafka’s broken dreams.

The story is set in a world where monsters threaten humanity, and the members of the Defence Force fight those monsters. However, the fightsare too ugly and damage the city, so it’s up to the cleaning company to deal with the aftermath of the battle.

Kafka Hibino, the main Kaiju No 8 character, had always wanted to be in the Defence Force, but he ended up working for a cleaning company. Even so, once he becomes a Kaiju, he finds himself in the middle of the action.

4. Unnamed Flying Kaiju

Crunchyroll

Power-wise, this unnamed Kaiju is one of the weakest monsters in the series, and it has low offensive and defensive powers. However, its influence is massive, considering it started the ordeal by turning Kafka into a Kaiju. It’s more like a parasite that infects larger beings and consumes them physically and mentally.

It is also the first Kaiju in the series that displayed the ability to talk. Other than that, it can also mentally communicate with its host and even control their minds and actions temporarily.

3. Yoju

Crunchyroll

Yoju is a smaller Kaiju that accompanies their Honju. There are multiple Yojus assisting a single Honju. Yoju can appear in a variety of ways, including traversing pathways set by the Honju, leeching onto the Honju, being formed by the Honju, and more.

This auxiliary Yoju is the first of its kind to be introduced in the series. It has a giant head, four legs, and large red eyes. However, it’s much smaller than the Godzilla-like Kaiju the episode introduced before.

2. Godzilla-like Kaiju

Crunchyroll

This Godzilla-like monster is the very first Kaiju introduced in the series. It is massive in size, covered in thick scales and capable of terrorizing the entirety of Yokohama. It’s so powerful that even several missiles barely hurt it.

Although the Third Division of the Defence Force eventually defeated it, its corpse created a massive mess in the city. So much so, they weren’t even sure they could clean up the entire area in seven days.

1. Kaiju No 8

Crunchyroll

By the end of the first episode, the unnamed Flying Kaiju transforms Kafka into Kaiju No 8, one of the most powerful monsters in the series. Kafka only realizes his dream of joining the Defence Force after gaining this power.

Kaiju No 8 has incredible regenerative abilities along with offensive and defensive powers. In this form, Kafka can morph his body as needed and his body is extremely durable. Not only that, but he can also gigantify himself when not in control. He can also sense when a Kaiju is going to appear near his vicinity.

