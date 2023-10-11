Two Jordan Peele horror movies hit Netflix top 10 chart 

Jordan Peele has been the main man in horror over the last decade, and now two of his scary movies are riding high in the Netflix chart.

Peele spent three years making amazing sketches with his comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key for their self-titled TV show Key & Peel. Some of those sketches were silly, while many had a satirical, political, or racial spin.

A handful of sketches were scary, however, combining comedy and horror to elicit big laughs. And they tended to be the brainchild of Peele, who both wrote and directed the more genre-infused material.

So it’s no surprise that he has moved into scary movies, writing and directing some of the most acclaimed – and successful – horror films of the last few years. And Netflix viewers are currently loving them.

Jordan Peele’s Us and Get Out hit Netflix top 10 chart

There are two Jordan Peele movies scaring up a storm on the Netflix top 10 chart: Get Out, and Us. Which isn’t really a surprise, as it’s October, meaning horror is on everyone’s mind in the lead-up to Halloween. Plus, they just happen to be two of the best horror movies of the last decade.

Get Out was Jordan Peele’s directorial debut in 2017. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, LaKeith Stanfield, and Lil Rel Howery, the film combined the likes of Meet the Parents and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner with something much darker and more akin to Invasion of the Body-Snatchers or The Stepford Wifes.

The film made more than $250 million worldwide from a budget of just $4.5 million, while it also won Peele the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Which is practically unheard of for a horror movie. Get out is currently Number 6 on the Netflix chart.

Peele followed Get Out with Us, which is currently sitting in fifth position on the U.S. chart. Hitting screens in 2019, Us was also a worldwide smash, grossing $256 million from a budget of $20 million.

Us stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as a couple who visit her childhood holiday home with their kid, only to be confronted by doppelgangers on the first night. Like Get Out before it – as well as those aforementioned scary sketches – Us features the social, political, and racial strands that make Peele’s movies thought-provoking, as well as very, very scary. And you can watch them both on Netflix now.

