K-drama Vigilante: Release date, teaser, cast, plot & more

Disney Plus has released the first teaser and official look at actor Nam Joo-hyuk in a riveting K-drama crime thriller titled Vigilante – here’s what we know, including release date, cast, plot, and more.

What happens when crime slips through the cracks? K-drama fans are geared up for Nam’s darkest and most thrilling role in his career. Many fans know him for his softer side in Netflix’s Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and his standout role in the fantasy K-drama, Bride of Habaek.

But there’s another reason why fans are so excited to see Nam on the small screen. The actor is fulfilling his mandatory military service after enlisting on March 20, 2023. Vigilante was his last role before enlistment and will give eager fans an opportunity to see him again.

Vigilante promises a rollercoaster ride of crime, redemption, and a tantalizing hunt. Here’s everything we know about the K-drama.

Vigilante release date: When is it out?

Disney+ is set to release Vigilante K-drama on November 8, 2023.

The action thriller K-drama has an eight-episode schedule with two releasing every week. This means that Vigilante will be a short-lived K-drama lasting a month. For now, there’s no official release time for the K-drama.

Vigilante cast: Who’s in it?

Nam Joo-hyuk will lead Vigilante for Disney+ with a few other well-known Korean actors.

Vigilante will have Nam in a complete 180 to what fans are used to seeing from him. Vigilante is his first thriller leading role as he’s well known for working in romance-based storylines. Fans can’t forget his breakthrough role in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Start-Up. Here’s the full cast list:

Nam Joo-hyuk as Kim Ji-yong

Yoo Ji-tae as Jo Heon

Lee Joon-hyuk as Jo Gang-ok

Kim So-jin as Choi Mi-ryeo

Vigilante plot: What is the K-drama about?

Vigilante K-drama follows a devoted police academy student who sees the loopholes in the justice system and sets out at night as his alterego to bring a reckoning to criminals.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Kim Ji-yong (Nam) watched his mother be brutally beaten to death by a thug when he was a child. Due to the system, the criminal received a few years for what he did. Now an adult, Ji-yong re-meets the man who killed his mother and realizes he hasn’t changed at all.

Fuelled with anger, he beats him mercilessly. Since then, Ji-yong has taken on an alternate persona. A model student upholding the law by day, and vigilante by night. He seeks out criminals who received slaps on the wrist. Seeing them as unchanged and still committing crimes, Ji-yong punishes them accordingly.

On his tail is Chief Investigator Jo Heon (Yoo Ji-tae) who sees this vigilante as a criminal too. But Ji-yong is aided by a second generation chaebol who admires him, Jo Gang-ok (Lee Joon-hyuk). Meanwhile, reporter Choi Mi-ryeo (Kim So-jin) sees the vigilante as her biggest story yet and shows him off to the public.

According to Soompi, the official poster for the K-drama reads, “You should’ve spent the rest of your life in repentance. Start blaming the law for letting you go. Because I’m going to show you what hell is.”

Is there a Vigilante trailer?

Disney+ has yet to release an official trailer for Vigilante but did give fans a sneak peek in an official teaser, which you can watch below:

