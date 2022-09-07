TV & MoviesTV & Movies

James Gunn tried to make a Hitman movie before Guardians of the Galaxy

Cameron Frew
Hitman
Timothy Olyphant as Hitman20th Century Studios

Before he rose to fame with Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn pitched a Hitman movie we’ll never see.

Prior to his MCU debut in 2014, Gunn’s career was wonderfully wacky: he made a name for himself under Troma Entertainment; he wrote the live-action Scooby Doo movie and Dawn of the Dead remake; and he directed Slither and Super.

Meanwhile, the Hitman video franchise first hit consoles with Hitman: Codename 47 in 2000, spawning several sequels, spinoffs, and remakes, as well as two woeful movies.

Once upon a time, Gunn tried to put his stamp on the Hitman world, but it wasn’t meant to be.

James Gunn pitched a Hitman movie before Guardians of the Galaxy

In a tweet, Gunn revealed he pitched a Hitman movie before signing on to direct Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Weeks before I got Guardians I pitched a HITMAN movie,” he wrote.

“The studio really wanted to hire me, but a producer on the project did not. I was bummed then, but thank God, because I would have never been able to do GotG if they had said yes!”

The first attempt at a Hitman movie released back in 2007, simply titled Hitman and starring Timothy Olyphant as Agent 47. It was a financial success, grossing more than $101 million worldwide, but was ripped apart by critics – with the notable exception of Roger Ebert, amazingly.

A sequel was ordered, but Olyphant didn’t want to return, so it became a reboot with Paul Walker set to star. When he died in 2013, Rupert Friend joined the project as his replacement, and Hitman: Agent 47 hit cinemas in 2015.

While attracting even worse reviews than its predecessor, it still amassed $82 million at the box office.

Derek Kolstad, the creator of the John Wick franchise, has been working on a TV adaptation of Hitman since 2017, but there’s been very few updates over the past five years, so fans shouldn’t look forward to that coming out anytime soon.

keep reading

Temtem players
Gaming

Does Temtem have crossplay and cross-progression?

James Busby
Vargo 52 Warzone Season 5 loadout
Call of Duty

Underrated Cold War AR still dominates at long-range in Warzone Season 5

Alex Garton
A Disney Dreamlight Valley player cooking ratatouille
Gaming

How to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Recipe & ingredients

Daniel Megarry
loading...