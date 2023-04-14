James Gunn says no one “has come close” to figuring out his DCU plan

James Gunn, ever the tease, has claimed that no fan “has come close” to figuring out his DCU plan.

Last November, Gunn was tapped to lead DC’s future alongside Aquaman, Shazam, and Conjuring producer Peter Safran. Considering he’s got his foot in the two biggest superhero properties in the world, having directed the MCU’s beloved Guardians of the Galaxy movies and DC’s The Suicide Squad film and Peacemaker series, it seems like a perfect match.

But as we all know, the DCEU is a bit of a mess – Gunn is the first one to admit it, having said during a DCU slate presentation that the franchise’s past strategy was “f*cked up”, and that Superman star Henry Cavill was “d*cked around.”

In a bid to put the past in the past, the filmmaker has a whole host of projects lined up for what’s since been confirmed to be a full reboot of the franchise, with DCU taking over from the DCEU and leading the company’s cinematic universe into the future. But while Gunn’s shared some insights on what to expect, he knows not to give everything away…

James Gunn says no one has “come close” to figuring out his DCU strategy

Over on Twitter, a fan expressed concern about Gunn’s announcement of a Superman: Legacy movie, suggesting he may have given his DC plan away – but the filmmaker was quick to shut down this idea.

In response to a comment saying: “James, are you worried we’ve already figured out your main DC plan? Because the first project you announced kinda gave it away,” Gunn explained: “I don’t think anyone has come close to figuring out my main DC plan.”

The teaser has certainly riled up excitement among the fans, with one writing, “Can’t wait!” Another said, “That’s actually crazy. What is this man cooking?” Others took the opportunity to put forward their many theories, including Waller vs the Justice League, a Thanos-level Brainiac appearance, and Harley Quinn in all different forms, to name a few.

For now, that’s for James Gunn to know and us to find out.

