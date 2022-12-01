James Gunn teases Kingdom Come adaptation

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

James Gunn, who is now a head of DC, has hinted on Twitter what his future plans are, including an adaptation of Kingdom Come.

James Gunn is one of the biggest names in the superhero world right now. Having just released his Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, he is now set to become a co-CEO of DC.

And in this new head role, Gunn obviously has plenty of plans for the future. This includes many adaptions of popular DC sagas.

And now the director is hinting on Twitter that an adaptation of the popular comic series, Kingdom Come, is about to come to fruition.

James Gunn hints future DC plans on Twitter

Just yesterday, Gunn posted a hint on Twitter, which was an image from the DC mini series Kingdom Come, along with the phrase “Making Plans.”

Now, Gunn’s tweet isn’t quote enough to confirm that an adaption of Kingdom Come is definitely happening, but it’s certainly enough to get fans excited.

And this isn’t the first time that Gunn has hinted at things on Twitter. Earlier in November, he shared a photo of Mister Terrific, which led fans to speculate that he would be appearing in the DCEU.

He also took to Twitter to explain his plans for DC, which states that, “our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects.”

What is DC’s Kingdom Come?

For those who aren’t aware of the story that Gunn might be adapting, Kingdom Come is a four-issue DC comic book miniseries that was published in 1996. Written and painted by Mark Waid and Alex Ross respectively, the story is set in the near future of the DC Universe.

The official plot states, “The new generation of heroes have lost their moral compass, becoming as reckless and violent as the villains they fight. The previous regime of heroes – the Justice League – returns under dire circumstances, which sets up a battle of the old guard against these uncompromising protectors in a conflict that will define what heroism truly is.”

It’s quite fitting that a new changing of the guard at DC is leading to this story, as Gunn may have something to say about the comic and its themes.