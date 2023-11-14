Jacob Elordi explains why he turned down Superman role without hesitation

Euphoria and Priscilla actor Jacob Elordi revealed that he turned down the chance to audition for the new Superman role, detailing why he was “immediately” disinterested in playing the iconic part.

Jacob Elordi is one of Hollywood’s hottest new talents. The Australian actor first made a name for himself in the Netflix film The Kissing Booth before moving on to Euphoria and now starring as Elvis in the new Sofia Coppola Priscila movie.

However, fans of the actor were previously vying to see him take on the role of the Man of Steel when it was announced that Zack Snyder was planning to reboot Superman. And while it has now been announced that the star of Superman: Legacy will be David Corenswet, Elordi has revealed that he was in fact asked to audition for the role back when DC was casting.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, Elordi explained why he chose to turn down the chance to audition for Superman.

HBO/DC Jacob Elordi turned down the chance to audition for Superman.

“Well, they asked me to read for Superman. That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me.”

The actor then explained when he said no, revealing that he struggles to stay engaged as a viewer when watching Superhero movies and as a result, is lacking interest when it comes to acting in them.

“I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!’” he said. “And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies.”

The actor then added that “I’m supposed to finish it with: ‘Never say never’” when asked if he would consider joining the superhero movie scene at some point in the future.

Time will tell if Elordi does ever step into either the MCU or DCEU as a new hero. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest casting news for both of these worlds.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.